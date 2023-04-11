AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.94 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

