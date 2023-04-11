Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3,183.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.