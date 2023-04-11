Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.