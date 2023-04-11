Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

