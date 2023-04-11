AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.07. AGT Food and Ingredients shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 228,393 shares changing hands.

AGT Food and Ingredients Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.99.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

