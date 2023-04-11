Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$3.68. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 185,519 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 59.29 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

