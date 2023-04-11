Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,015.98 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,766.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

