Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Allkem Stock Performance

Shares of Allkem stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Allkem has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

