Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,610 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 422,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 1.6 %

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.69%.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.