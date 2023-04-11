Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 157,373 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 2,169.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.