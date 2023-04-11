Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 22,580 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,289,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

