Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 34,991 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,904,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after buying an additional 253,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Cactus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

