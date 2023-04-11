Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 799,420 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 351.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

