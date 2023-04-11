Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,712.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.