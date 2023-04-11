Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.2 %

About Immunocore

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.55. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

