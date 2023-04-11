Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 784.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 596,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,422,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

