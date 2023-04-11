Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.