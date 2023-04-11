Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.