Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2,114.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,848 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 2.3 %

MRTN stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.