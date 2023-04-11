Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

