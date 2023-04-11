Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.04%.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

