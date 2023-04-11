Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

PRU opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.