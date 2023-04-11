Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

