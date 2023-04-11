Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 72,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

