Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Articles

