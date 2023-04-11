Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 816.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Veradigm Trading Up 0.7 %

About Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

