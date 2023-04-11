Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,051,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $21,548,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

