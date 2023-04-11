Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,051,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $21,548,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of BN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.