Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 65.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 73.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

