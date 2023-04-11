Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,829.99 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

