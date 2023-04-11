Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 146,637 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 152.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 436,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 204.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 459,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.38. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $241,307.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at $67,344,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,100 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.