Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 17,480 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

