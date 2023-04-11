Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 240,012 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 80.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.29. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,372 shares of company stock valued at $239,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

