Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 296,420 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $897.88 million during the quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

