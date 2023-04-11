Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 392,022 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 392,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.