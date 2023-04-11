Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 331.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,767,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 867,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.