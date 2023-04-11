Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JHS opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.