Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8,721.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,077 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.