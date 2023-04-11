Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,723 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SHYF opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.