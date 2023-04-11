Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.