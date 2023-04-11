Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

