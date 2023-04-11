Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $90,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $140,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several analysts recently commented on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading

