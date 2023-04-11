Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,573 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.