Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,817 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,840 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 248,938 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.