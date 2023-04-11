Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,994 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries Price Performance

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

