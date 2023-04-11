Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
About Almaden Minerals
