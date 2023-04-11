Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

