Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,524,500.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ALTR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
