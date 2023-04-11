Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,524,500.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

