Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.56.

Several research firms have commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,845.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.65. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

