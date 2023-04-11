Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

