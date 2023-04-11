Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 60,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

